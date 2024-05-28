Publix Becomes Nashville Soccer Club’s Official Supermarket

Publix is now the official supermarket of Major League Soccer's Nashville Soccer Club.

Publix Super Markets can now boast the title of official supermarket for Major League Soccer’s Nashville Soccer Club (SC). As part of the partnership, Nashville SC players will make appearances at Nashville-area Publix locations.

The grocer will also have a presence across the team’s GEODIS Park, and the venue’s North Plaza will now be known as the Publix North Plaza. In that space, fans can enjoy the Opening Act on match days and gather for other events outside of home matches.

“We are always looking for opportunities to support the communities where we operate,” said Nicole Krauss, Publix’s media relations manager. “We’ll be cheering on Nashville Soccer Club alongside its fans.”

Publix is already the official supermarket of Major League Soccer clubs Atlanta United FC, Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC. Additionally, Publix sponsors numerous youth soccer organizations across its operating area, including the Tennessee State Soccer Association.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.