Is Kroger Striking Up a Partnership With Disney?

Reports have surfaced that Kroger could be bringing a new perk to its Boost members.

The Kroger Co. is reportedly in talks with Disney to bring the Disney+ streaming service to sweeten the value proposition of its Boost membership program, according to Bloomberg News. The deal could give Boost members access to the streaming site for this year at no additional cost, the news outlet reported.

Kroger is poised to join other retailers that offer additional perks for users of their membership programs, including Walmart. The retailer’s Walmart+ membership includes free video streaming with Paramount+, as well as free flat tire repair and free road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers nationwide.

Similarly, members of Instacart+ receive access to NBC’s Peacock streaming service for no additional cost.

Following a pilot in 2021, Kroger’s Boost membership program officially rolled out in June 2022. Boost offers customers two different membership levels, one for $59 per year and another for $99 per year, and includes benefits such as 2X fuel points earned on every dollar spent, extra savings on Kroger's private brands and free two-hour or next-day delivery.

The grocer made great strides in digital during its fourth quarter, ended Feb. 3, growing the digital business to $12 billion in annual sales. It increased delivery sales by 24% over last year, excluding the 53rd week, led by Kroger Boost and customer fulfillment centers.

