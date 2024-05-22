Latest Walmart+ Offering Goes to the Dogs

Following a successful pilot program last year, Walmart+ is expanding its partnership with online veterinary service provider Pawp to offer its members free access to telehealth services for their pets. The perk will be available beginning later this year and will grant Walmart+ members 24/7 virtual access to Pawp’s team of veterinary professionals.

Last year’s Pawp pilot quickly gained popularity amongst members, and was Walmart+’s most successful limited-time offer of 2023. The platform offers expert support for pet owners, including around-the-clock access to veterinarians and actionable post-visit care plans with product recommendations.

“Our focus has always been on evolving Walmart+ in a way that puts our members first. Seeing how well-received Pawp was as a limited-time offer, we knew it was a valuable addition that would enhance the Walmart+ experience,” said Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager of Walmart+. “This new benefit illustrates our continued evolution, as we strive to provide seamless, time-saving, and affordable solutions tailored to our members’ needs.”

“At Pawp, our mission is to make high quality, convenient pet care accessible to a much larger part of the population and, for over a year now, Walmart+ has been an incredible partner in helping us realize this vision,” said Marc Atiyeh, CEO of Pawp. “We’re excited to deepen this relationship by incorporating Pawp as an ongoing, first-of-its-kind pet health benefit for Walmart+ and look forward to supporting Walmart+ members with their pets care for years to come.”

