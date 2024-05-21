Calgary Co-op Expands Membership Program

Calgary Co-op is expanding its members program.

The grocer launched its refreshed loyalty program last year in partnership with Denmark-headquartered grocery tech company Lobyco.

As part of the expansion, rewards can now be redeemed at fuel and convenience stores, in addition to the co-op's grocery, pharmacy, liquor, home health care and cannabis locations.

Members can also now monitor their estimated profit-sharing progress throughout the year via the mobile app and receive the previous year’s patronage in the app at the beginning of each year.

Since the app's launch in September 2023, more than 100,000 customers have downloaded the app.

“The Lobyco team was hands-on from the beginning through development, to launch, as well as during the addition of new enhancements to the app,” said Ken Keelor, CEO of Calgary Co-op, in a release. “They understood our unique needs as a member-owned co-operative, as well as the incredible opportunity we had to refresh our membership program and launch an app that revolutionizes the way we pay patronage and enhances our members’ shopping experiences. Our journey is just beginning, and we value their partnership.”

Originally established by local farmers and ranchers, Calgary Co-op continues to serve fresh and local foods to more than 440,000 members across locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Canadian Grocer.