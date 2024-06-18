Giant Food Names New – and Familiar – Chief Merchant

Industry vet Tonya Herring is coming back to the Giant Food banner in a new role. The 30-year grocery professional was named chief merchant for the Washington, D.C.-area retailer, moving on from her most recent position as SVP of omnichannel development for Peapod Digital Labs, supporting Giant Food’s parent company Ahold Delhaize USA.

Among other accomplishments at Peapod, Herring spearheaded the commercial evolution of Ahold Delhaize USA’s omnichannel efforts. In her prior tenure at Giant Food, she was SVP of merchandising, leading business plan designs and overseeing category management, pharmacy, pricing, promotion and merchandising planning. Her background also includes more than two decades of work at Safeway, Inc., where she was VP of category development, group director of category development for consumer brands and regional director.

