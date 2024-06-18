Giant Food Names New – and Familiar – Chief Merchant
It’s a welcome homecoming for Herring. “The entire Giant Food family is thrilled to welcome Tonya back to our team,” declared President Ira Kress. “With her deep merchandising expertise, she will bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the Giant Food brand in this role.”
For her part, Herring said she is looking forward to the latest opportunity. “As a Maryland local, Giant Food has been part of my community for years. I am ecstatic to be continuing my career back at Giant and look forward to implementing positive changes within our merchandising sector,” she remarked.
Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its Top Sustainable Grocers.