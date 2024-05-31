Giant Food Offering Exclusive Japanese Snack Box

An exclusive mystery Japan Crate snack box from Bokksu will be available starting June 1 at all 164 Giant Food stores.

Giant Food, the Washington, D.C., region’s largest supermarket chain, will offer an exclusive special mystery Japan Crate snack box from direct-to-consumer Japanese snack and gift company Bokksu. Retailing for $19.99 and containing assorted snacks and a beverage, the box will be available starting June 1 at all 164 Giant Food stores throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C.

“We are excited to partner with Bokksu to bring this special mystery Japan Crate to our customers,” said Matt Novosel, Giant Food’s director of DSD and specialty. “This special mystery box provides our customers with the opportunity to experience authentic Japanese snacks and drinks from their local grocery store.”

[RELATED: Giant Food Works With Local Artists for Latest Reusable Bag Campaign]

Last year, Bokksu acquired Japan Crate, a pop culture-inspired Japanese candy, snack and drink startup. The deal brought together two pioneers in a unique and growing sector of food and culture and, as a combined entity, made Bokksu the largest business of its kind in the world. The acquisition also facilitated Bokksu’s rapid expansion into retail, with immediate access to national retail partners operating more than 5,000 locations.

Starting with its signature monthly subscription Bokksu Snack Box, the company expanded with Bokksu Boutique, offering a la carte snacks in addition to exclusive specialty and luxury Japanese goods. Themed snack offerings celebrate Japanese holidays and prefectures/regions, enabling customers to learn about, taste, and experience Japanese culture from their homes. Last year also saw Bokksu embark on a partnership with Japanese company Sanrio, creator of the famous Hello Kitty brand, to offer the world’s first Hello Kitty and Friends Snack Box subscription.

Bokksu sources Japanese snacks from centuries-old family makers, among them Senbei Lab, offering a variety of flavored rice crackers; Honma Anpan, creator of sweet red bean treats; and Akai Ribon, a patisserie that bakes with local Japanese flavors and ingredients. These partnerships give American and global consumers access to Japanese snacks and gifts that have been exclusive to Japan for centuries.

Founded by Danny Taing in 2015, New York and Tokyo-based Bokksu reaches more than 100 countries through its snack subscription service, curated market of premium home goods, and online Asian grocery store.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its Top Sustainable Grocers.