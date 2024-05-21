Giant Co. Appoints New VP of Marketing

The Giant Co. has hired John MacDonald to serve as its VP of marketing, effective immediately. MacDonald, who is a veteran of the retail and health care industries with more than 30 years of experience, will report directly to Giant Co. President John Ruane.

MacDonald first joined Giant Co. in 2012 as director of marketing, and held a variety of roles at Ahold Financial Services and Giant Food prior to that. Before returning to Giant Co., MacDonald served as CMO for FreshDirect.

“John is a passionate and talented marketer, with a knack for building dynamic teams that deliver creative and strategic marketing initiatives to drive results,” said Ruane. “With his extensive knowledge of both our business and customers, I’m excited to see how John will elevate The Giant Co. brand and deepen the relationships we have with our loyal customers.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.