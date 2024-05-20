Big Y’s Fresh & Local Distribution Center Leadership Changes

The board of directors of Big Y Foods, Inc. has revealed some changes to the Fresh & Local Distribution Center team. Stephen M. Creed, VP of distribution and logistics, will be retiring and Eric A. Swensen will be appointed to the same role as VP of distribution and logistics.

After over 45 years of diverse experience in the distribution industry and five years at Big Y, Creed will be retiring at the end of this month. His expansive background in all areas of logistics and distribution has helped to transform Big Y’s distribution division. His efforts include implementation of a new warehouse management system, improved communications and establishing strategic partnerships to ensure the most efficient and timely fresh foods reach their customers every day.

“Steve has been a driving force in building our Fresh & Local Distribution Center through supporting and developing our teams, setting new standards and processes, upgrading equipment and tools in order to supply our stores with fresh and local products in the most efficient and effective way possible. We are all grateful for his strong leadership and vision that have helped both our store teams and customers throughout our chain,” according to Richard D. Bossie, Big Y COO and EVP. “We are confident that Eric’s 39 years of industry experience will continue to bolster this entire division to ensure our mission of innovation and future growth of Big Y’s self-distribution while maintaining a strong focus on fresh and local products.”

Swensen began his career with Big Y in 1985 as a part time service clerk. After working in several departments, he was promoted to full time two years later. Since then, he has held several positions including managing many different departments until his promotion to store director in 1997. In 2006, he joined the operations team as a district sales and merchandising assistant. In 2009, Swensen moved to the sales and marketing department where he’s held several positions including manager of space management, director of frozen food and dairy. In 2014, he was named VP of center store and in 2019, became VP of fresh foods. Swensen reports to Bossie.

Additionally, Swensen holds a HIPAA certification in food safety and has attended the University of Connecticut. He has been a volunteer at many Big Y sponsored community events. He and his wife, Jamie, reside in Southwick, Mass.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England with locations throughout throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with over 10,000 employees. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.