DeCicco & Sons Releases More Details on 1st Store in Connecticut
The Greenwich location will go beyond groceries. The store will host a dedicated event planner to assist with everything from casual order pickups to fully staffed events, leveraging the company’s catering expertise. DeCicco & Sons will also offer a school rebate program to benefit local Greenwich schools.
From a design standpoint, the Greenwich store will be constructed with eco-friendly practices in mind. It will use Pozzotive, a building material incorporating recycled glass into concrete, and reclaimed brick and wood throughout to minimize the store’s carbon footprint. The commitment to sustainability extends to the store’s operations, as it will employ energy-efficient systems and recycle heat generated by refrigeration equipment to power hot water and in-store heating. Additionally, the store will employ non-ozone-depleting refrigerant, high-efficiency equipment.
All store details, planned features and the opening date are pending approval from the town of Greenwich. Architectural design for DeCicco & Sons was provided by Studio RAI.
For more than 50 years, family-owned DeCicco & Sons has offered a superior selection of groceries, prepared foods and specialty items. The gourmet marketplace currently operates 11 locations in New York state’s Westchester County.