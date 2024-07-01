DeCicco & Sons Releases More Details on 1st Store in Connecticut

Family-owned DeCicco & Sons is opening its first Connecticut location, in Greenwich.

Following reports that it was aiming to open its first Connecticut location, DeCicco & Sons has officially released plans to expand its footprint.

Set to occupy a 20,000-square-foot space at 11 Glen Ridge Road in Greenwich, this eagerly anticipated first location in the Nutmeg State will be the company’s 12th store overall. The grocery store is slated to welcome shoppers in the summer of 2025, pending town approval.

The one-stop shop will offer freshly brewed coffee along side custom-made cakes, sushi, salads and more. For those seeking prepared meals, the on-site production kitchen will feature a hot food bar, grab-and-go meals, salads, and sides.

DeCicco & Sons Naturally will also be featured, offering meats from partner farms that align with the company’s core values of animals raised humanely without the use of antibiotics or added hormones.