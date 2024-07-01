 Skip to main content

DeCicco & Sons Releases More Details on 1st Store in Connecticut

Independent grocer will make its state debut with Greenwich location in 2025
Marian Zboraj
DeCicco & Sons
Family-owned DeCicco & Sons is opening its first Connecticut location, in Greenwich.

Following reports that it was aiming to open its first Connecticut location, DeCicco & Sons has officially released plans to expand its footprint. 

Set to occupy a 20,000-square-foot space at 11 Glen Ridge Road in Greenwich, this eagerly anticipated first location in the Nutmeg State will be the company’s 12th store overall. The grocery store is slated to welcome shoppers in the summer of 2025, pending town approval.

The one-stop shop will offer freshly brewed coffee along side custom-made cakes, sushi, salads and more. For those seeking prepared meals, the on-site production kitchen will feature a hot food bar, grab-and-go meals, salads, and sides.

DeCicco & Sons Naturally will also be featured, offering meats from partner farms that align with the company’s core values of animals raised humanely without the use of antibiotics or added hormones.

The Greenwich location will go beyond groceries. The store will host a dedicated event planner to assist with everything from casual order pickups to fully staffed events, leveraging the company’s catering expertise. DeCicco & Sons will also offer a school rebate program to benefit local Greenwich schools.

From a design standpoint, the Greenwich store will be constructed with eco-friendly practices in mind. It will use Pozzotive, a building material incorporating recycled glass into concrete, and reclaimed brick and wood throughout to minimize the store’s carbon footprint. The commitment to sustainability extends to the store’s operations, as it will employ energy-efficient systems and recycle heat generated by refrigeration equipment to power hot water and in-store heating. Additionally, the store will employ non-ozone-depleting refrigerant, high-efficiency equipment.

All store details, planned features and the opening date are pending approval from the town of Greenwich. Architectural design for DeCicco & Sons was provided by Studio RAI. 

For more than 50 years, family-owned DeCicco & Sons has offered a superior selection of groceries, prepared foods and specialty items. The gourmet marketplace currently operates 11 locations in New York state’s Westchester County.

