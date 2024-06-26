DeCicco & Sons Reveals Plans for 1st Connecticut Supermarket
“The loss of the neighborhood supermarket in 2023 was a blow to the community and area merchants, who relied on the store to bring in customers to the Glenville shopping center,” noted Staff Writer Robert Marchant in his article about the new store.
As part of its recently revealed Growing Together strategy, Ahold Delhaize has revealed its intention to shutter additional underperforming Shop & Stop locations. Despite that, the banner recently debuted a flagship location at the Allston Yards development in Boston.
As yet, no timeline has been provided for when construction would begin at the Glenville site or when the new store would open.
Founded in 1973, family-run DeCicco & Sons has “a proud history of bringing the largest selection of high-quality food available to customers with a friendly, personal touch,” its website notes.
Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates nearly 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.