DeCicco & Sons Reveals Plans for 1st Connecticut Supermarket

DeCicco & Sons, an independent supermarket chain with 11 stores in New York state’s Westchester County, plans to open its first Connecticut location at a vacant supermarket site in the Glenville area of Greenwich that was occupied by a Stop & Shop until summer 2023, according to a published report.

“The owner [real estate executive Guy Sutton] is pleased to announce that a lease has been signed with DeCicco & Sons for them to open a new store at the shopping center,” attorney Tom Heagney told the Greenwich Time newspaper.

DeCicco & Sons’ Connecticut store will feature a new rear entrance, an enclosed loading dock, and the addition of a large refrigeration unit, which will require site-plan approval from the local planning and zoning commission, the publication reported.