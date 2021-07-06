New Sustainably-Built Specialty Store Planned for New York

An independent grocery store built to LEED certification standards is coming to Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The village recently approved plans for DeCicco & Sons’ latest market in the new mixed-use Edge-on-Hudson community near New York City.

Set to open in 2022, the 30,000-square-foot market is a retail anchor of that site and is being built with several green design elements in both the interior and exterior, such as reclaimed brick and timber and a non-ozone natural refrigeration system. Green roof technologies are part of the plans as well.

Highlights of the new store include a mezzanine-level glass-enclosed beer and wine café overlooking the Hudson River and a top-floor food court. As with other DeCicco & Sons locations, this site will include specialty offerings like a full-service bakery and an expansive gourmet food section featuring fresh guacamole and store-made mozzarella cheese.

"We're grateful to have received approval for construction of what we feel will be one of our finest markets to date in Westchester County. Sleepy Hollow and the new Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use community along the waterfront make for a compelling location and we're excited to be a part of all that's happening in the Village,” said John DeCicco Jr., CEO for DeCicco & Sons

DeCicco & Sons is a family-owned business that currently operates nine other premium markets in New York. The three founders are the sons of a grocer who opened a store in the Bronx in 1973.