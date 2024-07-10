Kopke Fruit Expands Westward With 2 Acquisitions
The newly acquired R B Sandrini facility will be converted into a state-of-the-art refrigerated distribution center and rebranded as KDC West (Kopke Distribution Center). The investment represents one of many initial steps to solidify Kopke’s presence in the region.
By transforming the infrastructure, Kopke aims to expand its footprint, increase packing flexibility and enhance its added-value product line. Moreover, Kopke will use this operation as a springboard toward its California grape and citrus expansion plans.
“We are committed to expanding our position in the domestic grape and citrus business, offering a comprehensive year-round solution to our partners,” noted William Kopke, of William H. Kopke Jr. Inc.
For more than 87 years, four generations of the Kopke family have carried on the tradition of bringing a diverse selection of fruit to consumers all over North America and beyond.