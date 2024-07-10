Kopke Fruit Expands Westward With 2 Acquisitions

William H. Kopke Jr. Inc., a fresh fruit distributor based in Port Washington, N.Y., has acquired R B Sandrini Cold Storage operations in Delano, Calif., and Safco of America operations in Visalia, Calif. These strategic moves mark a significant milestone in Kopke's ongoing efforts to enhance its position in the business, with a focus on expanding its operational capabilities on the West Coast.

Safco of America is an importer, exporter and distributor of grapes, citrus and cherries, with a supply in excess of 2,500,000 boxes of fruit per year. Safco will complement Kopke’s efforts to enhance its product line and reach across North America.

[RELATED: Sun World International Launches 2 New Table Grape Varieties]

Mike Shuklian, who will continue to lead Safco of America, said: “I have known the Kopke family for years, and we are excited to be working together on new and existing projects. Our business is ripe for growth, and with the Kopke network, we see so much potential.”