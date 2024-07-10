New Seasons Market Now Carries Oregon Seaweed’s Pacific Dulse
Added Kieffer, “Whether you’re making smoothies, salad or stir-fries, Pacific dulse brings a nutritious punch and supports a more sustainable future.”
Oregon Seaweed grows a variety of Pacific dulse, which the company describes as one of the fastest-growing complete proteins on the planet.
Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons now has a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The company offers industry-leading compensation and benefits and commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with a handful of stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is also the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres Natural Market. Each banner has its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy.