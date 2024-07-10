New Seasons Market Now Carries Oregon Seaweed’s Pacific Dulse

New Seasons Market has teamed up with Oregon Seaweed, the largest land-based seaweed farm in the United States, to offer the farm’s flagship product, fresh Pacific dulse, in many of the grocer’s produce departments, alongside such traditional greens as kale.

Cultivated in a controlled environment that replicates the natural ocean habitat without the need for pesticides or harmful chemicals, carbon-negative and non-polluting Pacific dulse provides myriad health benefits to consumers and the planet alike. The sustainable superfood has a low carbon footprint, requiring no arable land, freshwater herbicides or pesticides to grow. Its production even contributes to de-acidifying seawater, which is vital for marine ecosystems’ health. As for nutrition, Pacific dulse is a great source of several vitamins and minerals, among them potassium, iodine, calcium, iron, and vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

“Pacific dulse is more than what we commonly perceive as seaweed; it's a step towards environmental stewardship and an incredibly versatile ingredient,” noted Alanna Kieffer, sales manager at Garibaldi, Ore.-based Oregon Seaweed. “Full of minerals and umami flavor, it can be used similarly to kale or other leafy greens.”

