Sun World International Launches 2 New Table Grape Varieties

Sun World International has added Applause and Epic Crisp to its family of table grape brands.

Sugrafiftyfour variety, marketed under the Applause brand, is a mid-season green seedless variety that brings an unexpected twist with its sweet, tropical fruity flavor. Applause offers a unique series of limited edition red, green and black seedless grapes with different shapes, sizes, colors and flavors.

Sugrafiftysix variety, marketed under the Epic Crisp brand, is a green seedless variety available during the mid-season that offers consumers a sweet crunch with every bite.

These official launches are part of Sun World’s branding strategy, which includes marketing brands that bring together multiple varietals with similar attributes. Similar to other produce categories such as apples, citrus and berries, this approach was implemented to find a more sustainable and simplified approach to grape branding while fostering consumer recognition and preference, ensuring better returns to growers and reducing packaging input costs in the long run.