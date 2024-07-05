 Skip to main content

Sun World International Launches 2 New Table Grape Varieties

Applause and Epic Crisp are part of company's branding strategy
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Sun World International
Applause and Epic Crisp are the newest varieties of Sun World International’s family of brands

Sun World International has added Applause and Epic Crisp to its family of table grape brands.

Sugrafiftyfour variety, marketed under the Applause brand, is a mid-season green seedless variety that brings an unexpected twist with its sweet, tropical fruity flavor. Applause offers a unique series of limited edition red, green and black seedless grapes with different shapes, sizes, colors and flavors.

[RELATED: LGS Now Offering Grocers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit]

Sugrafiftysix variety, marketed under the Epic Crisp brand, is a green seedless variety available during the mid-season that offers consumers a sweet crunch with every bite. 

These official launches are part of Sun World’s branding strategy, which includes marketing brands that bring together multiple varietals with similar attributes. Similar to other produce categories such as apples, citrus and berries, this approach was implemented to find a more sustainable and simplified approach to grape branding while fostering consumer recognition and preference, ensuring better returns to growers and reducing packaging input costs in the long run.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Major grocery stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club, Albertson’s, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Vons, ALDI and Kroger are now carrying Applause and Epic. Supplies will be limited as production ramps up in the next five years globally. 

“In the current marketplace, consumers aren’t loyal to a specific brand of grapes; only green, red and black. That’s why we believe in driving awareness of grape brand attributes at the shelf,” said Dané Joubert, senior marketing manager at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Sun World International. “Flavored varieties are a niche space in the marketplace. Having multiple unique varietals under one brand, with unique attribute call outs, allows the consumer to recognize the brand versus having different brands for each unique variety. It also simplifies the packaging complexities for growers packing various varieties under one brand.”

Sun World International recently collaborated with Giant Eagle on an omnichannel marketing campaign to encourage shoppers to sample and purchase its AutumnCrisp brand table grapes at all of the grocer’s locations. The Giant Eagle-Sun World collaboration has resulted in more than 21 million impressions

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. Sun World International is committed to bringing more innovative, sustainable and nutritious varieties to growers’ farms and consumers’ tables. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds