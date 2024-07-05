Sun World International Launches 2 New Table Grape Varieties
Major grocery stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club, Albertson’s, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Vons, ALDI and Kroger are now carrying Applause and Epic. Supplies will be limited as production ramps up in the next five years globally.
“In the current marketplace, consumers aren’t loyal to a specific brand of grapes; only green, red and black. That’s why we believe in driving awareness of grape brand attributes at the shelf,” said Dané Joubert, senior marketing manager at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Sun World International. “Flavored varieties are a niche space in the marketplace. Having multiple unique varietals under one brand, with unique attribute call outs, allows the consumer to recognize the brand versus having different brands for each unique variety. It also simplifies the packaging complexities for growers packing various varieties under one brand.”
Sun World International recently collaborated with Giant Eagle on an omnichannel marketing campaign to encourage shoppers to sample and purchase its AutumnCrisp brand table grapes at all of the grocer’s locations. The Giant Eagle-Sun World collaboration has resulted in more than 21 million impressions.
