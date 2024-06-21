LGS Now Offering Grocers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit

LGS Specialty Sales, an importer of citrus, avocados, grapes and persimmons, is now offering retailers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit ahead of schedule.

LGS Specialty Sales sources the grapefruit from the company’s farms in the Mediterranean-like climate of South Africa, where the weather is optimal for high-quality citrus. The early- summer Star Ruby grapefruit is currently available for shipment out of New Jersey.

According to the supplier, retailers can start their grapefruit import program alongside LGS, with a healthy volume of the product available now through October.

