LGS Now Offering Grocers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit

Healthy volume of the product available now through October
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
Red Grapefruit
LGS Specialty Sales, an importer of citrus, avocados, grapes and persimmons, is now offering retailers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit ahead of schedule.

LGS Specialty Sales sources the grapefruit from the company’s farms in the Mediterranean-like climate of South Africa, where the weather is optimal for high-quality citrus. The early- summer Star Ruby grapefruit is currently available for shipment out of New Jersey. 

According to the supplier, retailers can start their grapefruit import program alongside LGS, with a healthy volume of the product available now through October.

Grocers are usually exceptional at marketing produce, with the only exception being tropical fruits, according to Eric Weinert, president of Hawaii Papaya Industry Association. According to Weinert, if food retailers want to sell more tropical fruits, then they must put this type of produce in a better position to be sold. A few of Weinert's marketing tips for grocers include picking riper tropical fruits and creating more detailed display stands. 

Plus, Weinert said that there should be better communication between distributors and grocers to ensure that retailers are getting the tropical fruit they need and letting them know when certain tropical fruits are in season. 

“Our customers continue to partner with LGS Specialty Sales because we work to secure fresh produce, like grapefruit, when the market is in need,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of New Rochelle, N.Y.-based LGS. “If a retailer is having a hard time sourcing import grapefruit right now, look no further!”

LGS Specialty Sales has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for more than 30 years. Today, the company is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons. LGS works closely with each of its partners, visiting their fields regularly throughout a season to monitor crop condition and fruit quality.

