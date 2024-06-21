LGS Now Offering Grocers South African Star Ruby Grapefruit
Plus, Weinert said that there should be better communication between distributors and grocers to ensure that retailers are getting the tropical fruit they need and letting them know when certain tropical fruits are in season.
“Our customers continue to partner with LGS Specialty Sales because we work to secure fresh produce, like grapefruit, when the market is in need,” said Luke Sears, president and founder of New Rochelle, N.Y.-based LGS. “If a retailer is having a hard time sourcing import grapefruit right now, look no further!”
LGS Specialty Sales has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for more than 30 years. Today, the company is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons. LGS works closely with each of its partners, visiting their fields regularly throughout a season to monitor crop condition and fruit quality.