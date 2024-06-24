The Facts About Protein Nutrition
Shoppers’ Protein Preferences
Shoppers view protein as a healthful nutrient and seek it out in their diets, according to findings from the 2023 Food and Health Survey from the International Food Information Council (IFIC). One-third (33%) of consumers said that the attribute “good source of protein” defines a healthy food, just behind “fresh” (40%) and “low in sugar” (37%).
Among the 52% of respondents who follow a diet or specific eating plan, “high-protein” (18%) was the type of diet mentioned most frequently. In addition, two-thirds of all respondents (67%) are trying to consume protein, which received more mentions than any other nutrient. The vast majority of those respondents (92%) are trying to consume protein through foods, as opposed to beverages (25%) or supplements (22%).
Interest in consuming more plant-based protein continues to trend upward. In the 2023 IFIC survey, more than one-quarter (28%) of respondents said that they consumed more protein from whole-plant sources in the past year. This follows a 31% increase in the number who said the same in the 2022 survey.
Among animal proteins, poultry topped the list, with 26% of respondents saying that they consumed more in the past year, followed by seafood (23%), eggs (22%), dairy (19%), red meat (16%) and blended meat products, a combination of meat and plant-based ingredients (14%). In 2023, significantly fewer respondents reported consuming more dairy and blended meat products, compared with respondents in 2022.
Plan Healthful Protein Promotions with Retail Dietitians
Retail dietitians can guide shoppers toward nutritious protein choices throughout the aisles, educate them on protein requirements and healthful eating patterns, and introduce them to new protein foods. Dietitians also can provide special advice to shoppers with protein allergies, vegetarians and vegans, athletes, the elderly, and more.