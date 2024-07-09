 Skip to main content

Frieda’s Brings Back Hatch Chiles to Supermarkets Nationwide

Flavor enhanced by fertile soil and unique growing conditions in New Mexico
Marian Zboraj
Frieda’s
Frieda’s offers Hatch chiles in 1- and 2-pound retail pouches in mild, medium, hot and extra-hot heat levels.

Frieda’s Inc.’s begins shipping Hatch Valley Chiles on July 9 to retail partners nationwide. The chiles will be available through October, until supplies last.  

These chilies are sought after for their unique flavor, kick and versatility. Their short season and limited availability also make them a highly prized ingredient. Hatch Chiles have become seasonal favorites for chefs, food enthusiasts, home cooks, and, as Frieda’s puts it, its “loyal Chile Heads.”

The chiles are exclusively grown in the Hatch Valley, in New Mexico, where the fertile soil and unique growing conditions help create a distinctive terroir that enhances the chili flavor. Additionally, thanks to unique weather conditions, the peppers are packing an extra punch with even more heat this year. 

“After visiting Hatch, N.M, this week, I am excited for another summer of authentic Hatch Chiles,” said Frieda’s VP of Sales and Procurement Alex Jackson. “The 2023 season was challenging, with an unprecedented heat wave cutting the season short and forcing producers to allocate most of their fresh Hatch to their processing operations … This year, with the weather cooperating the entire month of June and rain coming in as expected, we expect a ‘normal’ Hatch season of great volumes of all heat levels.”

Frieda’s offers Hatch chiles in a branded 25-pound case, which can be used for side-stack displays, and in 1- and 2-pound retail pouches in mild, medium, hot and extra-hot heat levels.

“We are excited to host roasting events throughout Southern California and create excitement in produce departments with our retail partners around the United States. Our Hatch Chile bins are the most eye-catching in the industry and truly inspire shoppers to incorporate Hatch in new, delicious ways season after season,” said Jackson.

Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan and the subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit," Frieda’s is a subsidiary of Legacy Farms LLC, based in Anaheim, Calif. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes purple sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, the female-founded company has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. 

