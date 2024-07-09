Frieda’s Brings Back Hatch Chiles to Supermarkets Nationwide
Frieda’s offers Hatch chiles in a branded 25-pound case, which can be used for side-stack displays, and in 1- and 2-pound retail pouches in mild, medium, hot and extra-hot heat levels.
“We are excited to host roasting events throughout Southern California and create excitement in produce departments with our retail partners around the United States. Our Hatch Chile bins are the most eye-catching in the industry and truly inspire shoppers to incorporate Hatch in new, delicious ways season after season,” said Jackson.
Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan and the subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit," Frieda’s is a subsidiary of Legacy Farms LLC, based in Anaheim, Calif. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes purple sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, the female-founded company has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace.