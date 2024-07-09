Frieda’s Brings Back Hatch Chiles to Supermarkets Nationwide

Frieda’s Inc.’s begins shipping Hatch Valley Chiles on July 9 to retail partners nationwide. The chiles will be available through October, until supplies last.

These chilies are sought after for their unique flavor, kick and versatility. Their short season and limited availability also make them a highly prized ingredient. Hatch Chiles have become seasonal favorites for chefs, food enthusiasts, home cooks, and, as Frieda’s puts it, its “loyal Chile Heads.”

The chiles are exclusively grown in the Hatch Valley, in New Mexico, where the fertile soil and unique growing conditions help create a distinctive terroir that enhances the chili flavor. Additionally, thanks to unique weather conditions, the peppers are packing an extra punch with even more heat this year.

“After visiting Hatch, N.M, this week, I am excited for another summer of authentic Hatch Chiles,” said Frieda’s VP of Sales and Procurement Alex Jackson. “The 2023 season was challenging, with an unprecedented heat wave cutting the season short and forcing producers to allocate most of their fresh Hatch to their processing operations … This year, with the weather cooperating the entire month of June and rain coming in as expected, we expect a ‘normal’ Hatch season of great volumes of all heat levels.”