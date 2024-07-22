FreshEdge Adds Western Sky Produce
“Western Sky Produce will be an amazing addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies,” asserted Steve Grinstead, CEO of Indianapolis-based FreshEdge. “We share the same company values centered around integrity, service and making our customers the No. 1 priority.”
Added FreshEdge President and COO Greg Corsaro: “We proudly welcome Wyatt, Phil, and their outstanding team to FreshEdge. We look forward to working together to continue providing unprecedented service to all Western Sky and FreshEdge customers."
“We strongly believe in the power of synergy and are eager to begin working alongside FreshEdge and its family of companies,” noted Wyatt Meiggs, president of Monterey, Calif.-based Western Sky Produce. “Together, we strive for increased efficiency, sustainable growth and seamless collaboration to drive innovation and success for our customers.”
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with FreshEdge and look forward to this new era of growth and success for Western Sky,” said Western Sky COO Phil Giles.
Over the past year, FreshEdge has also acquired Sirna & Sons Produce, Greenberg Fruit Co., and KT Produce.