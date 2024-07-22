FreshEdge Adds Western Sky Produce

Western Sky Produce, a fresh produce service provider specializing in customized programs incorporating all aspects of the produce industry, among them procurement, distribution, logistics and consolidation, has joined FreshEdge, a family of fresh food distribution companies backed by Chicago-based private-equity firm Wind Point Partners.

Based in the Salinas Valley of California, Western Sky Produce was founded in March 2020 by industry veterans Wyatt Meiggs and Phil Giles to develop procurement solutions enabling customers to navigate the perishable supply chain more effectively. The company has a long track record of maintaining strong working relationships in the produce industry and providing superior customer service.

