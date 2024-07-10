Kapi Kapi Introduces Plantains to U.S. Grocers
Grown in Costa Rica, Kapi Kapi plantains are the Curraré Enano variety, known for their fruit quality. Plantains thrive in the warm temperatures of Costa Rica’s tropical climate. While plantains sweeten as they ripen, most plantains are enjoyed while they are still green. They are typically sliced thin and fried like a chip until they caramelize, making them a delicious, crispy and sweet dish enjoyed as a snack or side.
“We have an incredible team whose knowledge and experience on the production side has given us an unparalleled advantage in bringing this new product to market in a very short time,” said Acon. “We could not be more thrilled for this new addition to our product line!”
Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with more than 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapples. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner, as well as those looking to differentiate their pineapple and banana offerings.