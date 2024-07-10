 Skip to main content

Kapi Kapi Introduces Plantains to U.S. Grocers

Costa Rican grower/shipper meets retailers’ growing interest in the tropical fruit
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Kapi Kapi
Initial shipments of Kapi Kapi plantains will begin arriving in the United States as early as August and ramp up to a steady supply by November.

Kapi Kapi Growers, a Costa Rican grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples and bananas, is introducing a new product to its growing portfolio of tropical fruits: plantains. Initial shipments of Kapi Kapi plantains will begin arriving in the United States as early as August and ramp up to a steady supply by November.

“As our company growth has accelerated over the last couple of years, we’ve received more and more interest in plantains from our retail partners,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers, whose U.S. office is in Miami Beach, Fla. “While we were initially focused on pineapples and bananas, it became very clear that there was a real need for plantains in the marketplace.”

[RELATED: Why Tropical Fruits Aren't Selling]

After working on field trials over the past few years, perfecting its growing and harvesting practices, Kapi Kapi said that it has been able to cultivate plantains to produce exceptional flavor and consistent quality at a commercial scale.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Grown in Costa Rica, Kapi Kapi plantains are the Curraré Enano variety, known for their fruit quality. Plantains thrive in the warm temperatures of Costa Rica’s tropical climate. While plantains sweeten as they ripen, most plantains are enjoyed while they are still green. They are typically sliced thin and fried like a chip until they caramelize, making them a delicious, crispy and sweet dish enjoyed as a snack or side.

“We have an incredible team whose knowledge and experience on the production side has given us an unparalleled advantage in bringing this new product to market in a very short time,” said Acon. “We could not be more thrilled for this new addition to our product line!”

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with more than 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapples. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner, as well as those looking to differentiate their pineapple and banana offerings.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds