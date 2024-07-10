Kapi Kapi Introduces Plantains to U.S. Grocers

Initial shipments of Kapi Kapi plantains will begin arriving in the United States as early as August and ramp up to a steady supply by November.

Kapi Kapi Growers, a Costa Rican grower-shipper of sustainably grown pineapples and bananas, is introducing a new product to its growing portfolio of tropical fruits: plantains. Initial shipments of Kapi Kapi plantains will begin arriving in the United States as early as August and ramp up to a steady supply by November.

“As our company growth has accelerated over the last couple of years, we’ve received more and more interest in plantains from our retail partners,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers, whose U.S. office is in Miami Beach, Fla. “While we were initially focused on pineapples and bananas, it became very clear that there was a real need for plantains in the marketplace.”

After working on field trials over the past few years, perfecting its growing and harvesting practices, Kapi Kapi said that it has been able to cultivate plantains to produce exceptional flavor and consistent quality at a commercial scale.