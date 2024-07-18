 Skip to main content

Edible Brands Launches Fresh Fruit Subscription Delivery Service

Consumers can keep homes stocked with produce without making another trip to grocery store
Revised FreshFruit.com Logo Main Image
To carry out local deliveries, freshfruit.com will rely on Edible’s Fresh Fruit Experts and large retail footprint to hand-deliver whole-fruit boxes to nearly 80% of U.S. households.

Edible Brands, the parent company of gifting solution Edible (previously Edible Arrangements), has now introduced freshfruit.com, an e-commerce brand with a subscription business model enabling consumers to have premium whole fruits hand-delivered directly to their homes.

“Our customers have always trusted Edible for the finest-quality fruit,” said Somia Farid Silber, president of Atlanta-based Edible Brands. “Freshfruit.com extends that commitment by offering consumers the same hand-selected fruits found in our signature arrangements, delivered fresh to their home on a schedule that fits their lifestyle.”

Launching with four whole-fruit boxes available to order online in regular and large sizes, the site offers customers two subscription options – weekly deliveries (every seven days) and monthly deliveries (every 28 days) – and a one-time purchase alternative to meet individual needs.

“We noticed a growing demand for easy access to high-quality fresh fruit,” noted Erica Randerson, Edible Brands’ VP of e-commerce. “Freshfruit.com is our response to that need. We're confident freshfruit.com will be a welcome addition for busy individuals and families looking to keep their homes stocked with quality produce without making yet another trip to the grocery store.”

Each box contains a curated selection of popular everyday whole fruits, including bananas, oranges, pineapples, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and blueberries, with seasonal fruit options coming soon. Those in search of an extra nutritional boost can opt for select boxes including kale.

