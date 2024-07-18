Edible Brands Launches Fresh Fruit Subscription Delivery Service

Launching with four whole-fruit boxes available to order online in regular and large sizes, the site offers customers two subscription options – weekly deliveries (every seven days) and monthly deliveries (every 28 days) – and a one-time purchase alternative to meet individual needs.

“We noticed a growing demand for easy access to high-quality fresh fruit,” noted Erica Randerson, Edible Brands’ VP of e-commerce. “Freshfruit.com is our response to that need. We're confident freshfruit.com will be a welcome addition for busy individuals and families looking to keep their homes stocked with quality produce without making yet another trip to the grocery store.”