Edible Brands Launches Fresh Fruit Subscription Delivery Service
Launching with four whole-fruit boxes available to order online in regular and large sizes, the site offers customers two subscription options – weekly deliveries (every seven days) and monthly deliveries (every 28 days) – and a one-time purchase alternative to meet individual needs.
“We noticed a growing demand for easy access to high-quality fresh fruit,” noted Erica Randerson, Edible Brands’ VP of e-commerce. “Freshfruit.com is our response to that need. We're confident freshfruit.com will be a welcome addition for busy individuals and families looking to keep their homes stocked with quality produce without making yet another trip to the grocery store.”
Each box contains a curated selection of popular everyday whole fruits, including bananas, oranges, pineapples, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and blueberries, with seasonal fruit options coming soon. Those in search of an extra nutritional boost can opt for select boxes including kale.
To carry out local deliveries, freshfruit.com will rely on Edible’s Fresh Fruit Experts and large retail footprint to hand-deliver whole-fruit boxes to nearly 80% of U.S. households.