Acosta Group Finalizes Acquisition of CROSSMARK and Product Connections
Acosta Group’s other brands include its namesake Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice and Mosaic. “We are thrilled to welcome CROSSMARK and Product Connections to our industry-leading collective,” said Brian Wynne, Acosta Group’s president and CEO. “This acquisition strengthens our talent and expands our solutions, further enhancing our ability to drive profitable growth for brands and retailers by connecting them with consumers wherever they shop. On behalf of everyone at Acosta Group, we look forward to quickly engaging with the associates, clients, and customers of CROSSMARK and Product Connections to plan our future together.”
Meanwhile, Dallas-based WIS International will continue to invest in its core inventory verification services, along with store setup, remodels and space mapping services. Last month, WIS International introduced a new inventory counting platform, FlexCount. The self-scan inventory auditing solution is powered by AI and machine learning components.