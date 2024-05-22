Acosta Group Acquires CROSSMARK and Product Connections

Sales and marketing agency Acosta Group is expanding its reach again, acquiring CROSSMARK and Product Connections from Dallas, Texas-based WIS International. The move comes a little more than a year after the organization launched a unified agency combining its omnichannel, retail, marketing and foodservice agencies to deliver seamless business solutions.

The acquisition is the latest step in Acosta Group’s transformation and efforts to unite trusted agency brands with industry-leading technologies, capabilities and people. Through this deal, Acosta Group clients can access Product Connections’ in-store sampling and demonstration expertise and CROSSMARK and Product Connections customers can leverage Acosta Group’s suite of digital commerce solutions. For more than 100 years, the CROSSMARK and Product Connections sales and marking agencies have worked with brands and retailers to enhance headquarter sales, retail services and marketing services.

“The acquisition of CROSSMARK and Product Connections organizations, with outstanding people and complementary sales, retail, and marketing services and solutions, represents another milestone in our transformation journey,” declared Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta Group. “Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to continued investment in our people, technology, client and customer relationships, and business overall, creating enhanced value for all of our stakeholders.”

Jim Rose, CEO of WIS international, will remain in his position and lead that company’s inventory verification services business. He agreed that the spin-off makes business sense. “Based on Acosta Group’s successful transformation under Brian and his leadership team, we are confident they will be a strong steward of CROSSMARK, Product Connections, and our customers and people for the long term. We are excited about the opportunities that being a part of Acosta Group will create for our CROSSMARK and Product Connections associates, clients, and customers,” he remarked.

Going forward through its transformation, Acosta reiterated its plans to develop and offer services and solutions for emerging, medium and legacy brands alike. “We have successfully and seamlessly integrated other companies into our Acosta Group agency collective, reflecting our ability to bring together our industry’s best talent, capabilities, and technology for the clear benefit of our stakeholders,” Wynne asserted. “In addition, Acosta Group’s profitable growth over the past three years and strong balance sheet are fueling new investments in our people and technology. This exciting acquisition will further bolster both our capabilities and optimistic view of our business and the industry as we move through 2024 and beyond.”