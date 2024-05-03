AppCard Partners With CresLane

By integrating AppCard's robust loyalty platform with CresLane's advanced POS technology, retailers will gain access to a comprehensive solution designed to streamline operations, increase customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth.

AppCard, a personalized marketing, shopper analytics and digital coupon platform focused on independent grocers, has partnered with CresLane Retail Solutions, formerly known as ITRetail Professional. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the retail technology sector, combining AppCard's innovative platform with CresLane's cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) technology.

CresLane Retail Solutions, originally founded in 1995 in Crestline, Calif., emerged from a visionary group of retailers with a mission to revolutionize store operations through advanced POS technology. The company quickly gained recognition for serving grocers worldwide under the leadership of founder Martin Goodwin.

Since its founding, CresLane has expanded its footprint globally, providing seamless integration of various systems supporting retail operations. Holding company Dura Software acquired ITRetail Professional in 2023 and rebranded it as CresLane, paying homage to its history and dedication to retail excellence.

"We are thrilled to partner with CresLane to deliver unparalleled value to retailers," said Yair Goldfinger, CEO of New York-based AppCard."Together, we will empower retailers with the tools they need to build lasting customer relationships and drive sustainable growth in today's competitive landscape."

"At CresLane, we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that enable retailers to thrive in an ever-changing landscape," added Jon Bohrer, CresLane’s CEO. "We look forward to leveraging AppCard’s expertise in personalized marketing as a way to combine strengths and deliver even greater value to our mutual customers.