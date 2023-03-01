Acosta Announces New Acosta Group Collective

Integrated sales and marketing services provider Acosta is known for its work with brands across the CPG and retail industry. Now the company is expanding its own brand with the launch of Acosta Group.

The new unified brand combines Acosta’s omnichannel, retail, marketing and foodservice agencies for a more seamless business and source of solutions. CEO Bryan Wynne explains the re-branding this way: “We are operating in a new era of commerce that demands a diverse yet cohesive set of solutions that touch the consumer everywhere they buy. Across our agencies, we are investing in the expansion of our strategic capabilities and simplifying access to our suite of services. The promise of Acosta Group is to deliver frictionless, modern solutions that accelerate sales, share and profit growth for our partners, now and in the future.”

The pillar agencies under the Acosta Group umbrella include Acosta, an ominchannel retail solutions and business intelligence group that covers headquarter sales, digital commerce, back-office solutions, merchandising, revenue growth management, space and category management. Other agencies within the Acosta Group include CORE Foodservice, which links brands to foodservice operations; Mosaic, which provides integrated marketing capabilities; Premium, which offers sales and training, merchandising and field technology; and Action Link, which provides specialized merchandising and in-store selling solutions for leading brands.

Additionally, Acosta Group features other branded agencies and capabilities that meet diverse needs across a range of verticals, categories and channels. “While Acosta, CORE, Mosaic, Premium, ActionLink and other brands will remain distinct, standalone businesses within Acosta Group, our partners can expect the integrated cross-agency service and support that comes with the differentiated range of capabilities we provide,” explained Wynne.

The new name is part of a wider transformation at Acosta over the past few years. Among other changes, the company has acquired various agencies to expand its capabilities and added new members to its leadership team and organization. “Our transformation as an organization and our commitment to investing in our clients, customers, associates and business unlocks a universe of entirely new growth opportunities for Acosta Group and our stakeholders as we move forward,” declared Wynne.

As the company shared its rebranding, it also unveiled a new microsite with more details about the business and its agencies.