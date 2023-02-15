Google Cloud, Accenture Partner to Offer Integrated Solutions

In an effort to help retailers navigate the complexities of grocery tech, Google Cloud is teaming up with consulting firm Accenture to deploy Accenture’s ai.RETAIL platform on Google Cloud.

Now part of Google Cloud’s infrastructure, the ai.RETAIL platform is designed to help retailers leverage data and artificial intelligence (AI) across their systems, including pricing and promotions, assortment and supply chains. The enhanced solution includes several new features.

One of those features is a supply chain “control tower,” powered by Accenture’s supply chain platform and now integrated across Google Cloud’s products including Looker and BigQuery. Through this centralized supply chain solution, retailers can run “what if?” simulations, improve inventory planning and calibrate demand forecasting, among other steps.

The partnership allows allows ai.RETAIL users to deploy Google Cloud’s AI solutions for retail that are designed to reduce search abandonment and provide personalized recommendations at scale. Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Looker and VertexAI solutions can also help ai.RETAIL customers identify, group and optimize stores with similar characteristics to improve assortment. Additionally, the companies pointed out that the partnership can help retailers modernize their stores through features like Google Distributed Cloud Edge Technology that seamlessly integrates and scales cloud infrastructure to stores.

"Retailers require solutions that enable them to holistically analyze their businesses and create value across their functional boundaries, but they are often limited by siloed data and legacy infrastructure," explained Carrie Tharp, VP of retail and consumer at Google Cloud. "Through our work with Accenture, retailers can quickly adopt integrated solutions that apply the best of Google Cloud technology and deliver the true benefits of AI and ML, with tools and capabilities that allow them to continuously optimize their business for today's complex retail environment."

Added Jill Standish, a senior managing director at Accenture: "With shifting consumer buying habits, now more than ever, retailers need to invest in building a digital core — which includes a solid data foundation, machine learning, and AI. Powered by cloud, these technologies can help our clients spot trends, make decisions faster, and repeatedly reset the business as the market changes.”

Albertsons is an early adapter of the latest integrated capabilities. "Albertsons Cos. continues to invest in technology to modernize operations and provide even more customer-friendly shopping experiences," reported Anuj Dhanda, EVP and chief information officer at Albertsons. "With Google Cloud and Accenture, we are integrating technology that enhances our supply chain operations by significantly increasing visibility into our inventory levels, helping us with forecasting and improving on-shelf availability so that customers have greater access to the products they want, wherever they shop."

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.