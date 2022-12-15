Acosta Bolsters Retail Sales Operations, Digital, Commercial Leadership

Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider, has revealed some leadership and organizational changes to bolster the company's sales agency in-store operations, digital commerce capabilities, and commercial strategy and support. These changes will help deliver enhanced services and outcomes for the company's CPG clients and retail customers.

"As Acosta continues to evolve as a company, we are focusing our organization and investments to meet the needs of our clients and customers in an increasingly dynamic marketplace," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta. "These changes will further support the integration of our successful acquisitions made over the past 18 months, optimize Acosta's best-in-class retail processes and structure, and build on our unmatched capabilities that drive profitable growth for our partners across CPG and retail."

David Yenzer, formerly president of Premium, an Acosta agency acquired in 2021, will now become president, in-store services team, reporting to Darian Pickett, CEO, Acosta Sales Agency. Yenzer will lead a team that addresses today's most significant retail challenges across labor, technology and execution.

The in-store services team will leverage Acosta's scale, data and technologies to drive retail execution and compliance, and deliver stronger ROI for its brand and retailer partners across the entire enterprise. Areas of focus include enabling elevated service and outcomes for CPG clients and retail customers, improving talent acquisition and associate retention and engagement, and fully implementing Acosta's SmartRetail/360 technology across the retail sales operations team.

John Carroll will shift from his role as chief growth officer to that of president of Acosta's digital commerce business segment and will continue reporting to Wynne. This group will enable clients to bridge the physical and digital shelves by offering one-stop omnichannel digital commerce services that drive conversion and brand preference.

Acosta's digital commerce services include Amazon through OeP, retailer.com, content syndication, and advanced insights and analytics, as well as revenue growth management, supply chain, and omnichannel insights and reporting.

Jeremy Benedict will move into the newly established chief commercial officer role after having held the role of chief strategy and transformation officer for the past two years. He will also continue reporting to Wynne. Benedict and his team will provide Acosta's go-to-market teams with the content, tools and training needed to help current and potential clients access Acosta's capabilities to grow their businesses.

Acosta has also revealed new and evolved roles for its strategy and transformation leadership to strengthen the design and execution of its strategic initiatives.

Lisa Koth has been named SVP, chief strategy officer, after most recently holding the role of VP, strategy. She will report to Wynne in this new role, with responsibility for advancing Acosta's strategic plan, partnering closely with the company's business segments to develop strategies and recommendations to pursue emerging market opportunities and drive innovation. Koth's team will also provide guidance and oversight on acquisitions and other strategic investments.

Sharon Hart will now be chief technology and transformation officer, adding Acosta's enterprise-wide transformation function to her IT leadership responsibilities. She will continue reporting to Wynne. In this expanded role, Hart will oversee the governance, execution and value realization for Acosta's enterprise strategic initiatives as the company continues to transform and align the organization with the needs of Acosta clients, customers and associates.

"I congratulate these leaders and their teams for embracing the work ahead as we continue transforming our organization and capabilities. The changes we are making will help strengthen and grow our client and customer relationships and create great opportunities for our people," said Wynne.

Acosta's suite of progressive, commerce-centric solutions helps brands, retailers and foodservice providers be successful in the modern marketplace.