Acosta Broadens Omnichannel Reach With Acquisition

Acosta is making another acquisition as it looks to expand its suite of innovative service offerings for its clients.

The sales and marketing services provider has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Premium Retail Services (Premium), a provider of tech-enabled retail merchandising, in-store sales and training, advanced analytics, and other purpose-built solutions for omnichannel retail.

"As Acosta has added scale, we have been intensely focused on adding new, on-trend capabilities and leading-edge technology to enable tomorrow's business needs," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Identifying organizations of integrity and innovation to help us blaze new trails in retail is central to our mission to deliver progressive solutions and exceptional service. We look forward to unlocking new opportunities for retailer partners, brand partners, associates, and shoppers. We are excited to welcome Premium's leadership and associates to the Acosta team."

Although Acosta and Premium will offer clients a combined suite of services, each brand will continue to have its own identity in the marketplace. With the addition of more than 9,000 Premium employees, Acosta's combined workforce will comprise nearly 30,000 employees.

In the last year, Acosta has acquired Impact Group to bolster services for clients in emerging, natural and specialty brands, and CORE Group, to further strengthen its foodservice offering for clients. Premium provides complementary solutions, alongside those of Acosta companies Mosaic and ActionLink, across multiple categories.

The deal is expected to close in early December, pending all necessary approvals and closing conditions.