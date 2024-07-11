 Skip to main content

J.M. Smucker Grows Relationship With Acosta Group

Deal includes supporting HQ sales, retail merchandising and digital commerce
In an expansion of a previous relationship with J.M. Smucker, Acosta Group will provide a full suite of sales and marketing solutions for the CPG company’s brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail.

The J.M. Smucker Co. has expanded its relationship with sales and marketing agency collective Acosta Group to include a complete North American solution for headquarter sales, retail merchandising and digital commerce. Acosta Group will provide a full suite of sales and marketing solutions for Smucker’s brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail. 

As well as representing the Smucker portfolio of brands as an extension of its sales team inside retailer merchant buying offices, Acosta Group will activate its In-Store Services merchandising team to ensure that the company’s brands are easily available for purchase in-store, on-shelf and online. The agency has long supported the Smucker portfolio, helping grow the Hostess brand in North America, as well as the Smucker family of brands in Canada over the past 20 years and in the United States convenience channel since 2019.

“We are pleased to announce our expanded partnership with Acosta to support the needs of our retail customers and consumers,” noted Robert Crane, SVP, head of sales and sales commercialization for Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker. “At Smucker, we are proud to have established a world-class sales and commercial organization, and a critical element to maintaining that standing is ensuring we continue to execute with excellence on the fundamentals. I know that our partners at Acosta Group share in this commitment and that they will continue to support our delivery of first-class service.” 

“We’re extraordinarily proud to be an important part of The J.M. Smucker Co. success story and appreciative of the trust their leadership continues to place in our work to further elevate its iconic brands across North America,” said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group, which comprises Acosta, Core Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and Actionlink. “Our integrated sales and marketing agencies will support Smucker with everything from headquarter sales to digital commerce, demonstrating our ability to provide our CPG clients with frictionless access to our complete set of services and solutions.”

Smucker’s brands across the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories include Folgers, Dunkin’, Café Bustelo, Jif, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Smucker’s, Hostess, Voortman, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix.

