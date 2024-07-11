J.M. Smucker Grows Relationship With Acosta Group
“We are pleased to announce our expanded partnership with Acosta to support the needs of our retail customers and consumers,” noted Robert Crane, SVP, head of sales and sales commercialization for Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker. “At Smucker, we are proud to have established a world-class sales and commercial organization, and a critical element to maintaining that standing is ensuring we continue to execute with excellence on the fundamentals. I know that our partners at Acosta Group share in this commitment and that they will continue to support our delivery of first-class service.”
“We’re extraordinarily proud to be an important part of The J.M. Smucker Co. success story and appreciative of the trust their leadership continues to place in our work to further elevate its iconic brands across North America,” said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group, which comprises Acosta, Core Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and Actionlink. “Our integrated sales and marketing agencies will support Smucker with everything from headquarter sales to digital commerce, demonstrating our ability to provide our CPG clients with frictionless access to our complete set of services and solutions.”
Smucker’s brands across the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories include Folgers, Dunkin’, Café Bustelo, Jif, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Smucker’s, Hostess, Voortman, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix.