J.M. Smucker Grows Relationship With Acosta Group

In an expansion of a previous relationship with J.M. Smucker, Acosta Group will provide a full suite of sales and marketing solutions for the CPG company’s brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail.

The J.M. Smucker Co. has expanded its relationship with sales and marketing agency collective Acosta Group to include a complete North American solution for headquarter sales, retail merchandising and digital commerce. Acosta Group will provide a full suite of sales and marketing solutions for Smucker’s brands across U.S. grocery and mass retail.

As well as representing the Smucker portfolio of brands as an extension of its sales team inside retailer merchant buying offices, Acosta Group will activate its In-Store Services merchandising team to ensure that the company’s brands are easily available for purchase in-store, on-shelf and online. The agency has long supported the Smucker portfolio, helping grow the Hostess brand in North America, as well as the Smucker family of brands in Canada over the past 20 years and in the United States convenience channel since 2019.