Voortman Perfectly Sweet Cookies

Already the No. 1 zero-sugar cookie brand in the United States, Voortman Bakery has now launched Perfectly Sweet, a line of cookies containing 25% less sugar without compromising on taste. The line consists of seven varieties: soft-baked chocolate chip, oatmeal dark chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin, as well as shortbread, coconut, almond crunch and windmills. All cookies are baked with such real ingredients as dark chocolate, raisins, almonds or shredded coconut. Additionally, the reduced-sugar treats are made without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors and flavors. A resealable package of any variety of Perfectly Sweet cookies, varying in size from 7.5 to 9.5, ounces, retails for a suggested $3.99, although retailers can set their own prices. Voortman is a brand of the J.M. Smucker Co.