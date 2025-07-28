Little Leaf Farms, the country’s No. 1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled-environment agriculture, has expanded its line of leafy greens with the launch of Romaine Leaf. A flavorful lettuce that stays fresh and crispy longer and is grown without pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, Romaine Leaf is sustainably nurtured in greenhouses harnessing sunlight and fresh rainwater. Unlike field-grown lettuce, Little Leaf Farms’ leafy greens are hands-free from seeding to harvest, which means no washing is necessary. Romaine Leaf is harvested daily and delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in around a day. The item is available in 4-ounce packages retailing for a suggested $3.99 each and can be found on retail shelves and at foodservice throughout the eastern half of the United States. The product rollout comes on the heels of the company’s news that it will build a 215-acre facility in Manchester, Tenn., with the aim of significantly increasing production capacity. Once fully operational, the Tennessee greenhouse will supply fresh leafy greens to the Midwest, Southeast and Texas. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer for an anticipated launch in fall 2026.