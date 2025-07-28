The Real Good Foods Co. Inc., a health-and-wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, has now introduced its first product created specifically for kids: Lightly Breaded Dino Nuggets. Made with real ingredients and no artificial additives, the high-protein, grain-free dino-shaped bites provide 13 grams of protein per five-piece serving, making them a more nutritious option than leading competitors, according to Real Good Foods. They’re also gluten- and grain-free, with none of the highly refined flours commonly found in kids’ frozen foods. Dino Nuggets is rolling out to around 4,700 stores, and more distribution is expected soon. A 20-ounce bag retails for a suggested $9.99, although the price varies by retailer. The company also urges consumers to follow @realgoodfoods on Instagram and TikTok for recipes, mealtime hacks and dino-sized fun. Real Good Foods’ family of low-sugar, low-carb, high-protein products spans breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, and is available in more than 16,000 stores nationwide.