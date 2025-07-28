As demand grows for options lower in sugar and high in protein, better-for-you snack and cereal maker Catalina Snacks has broken into the granola aisle with Catalina Crunch Protein Granola. Made to satisfy cravings any time of day, the crunchy treat is packed with 13 grams of protein per serving but just 1 to 2 grams of sugar, and provides an excellent source of fiber. Catalina Crunch Protein Granola comes in three flavors: Honey Cashew, Peanut Butter and Vanilla Almond. All three feature such wholesome ingredients as real nuts; gluten-free oat, soy and rice crisps; and fan-favorite Catalina Crunch Cereal. With a suggested retail price for any flavor of $8.49, the product will be available by the end of the year at Walmart, Publix, Amazon, Target, Sprouts, Hy-Vee, ShopRite, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford, as well as online at the company’s website.