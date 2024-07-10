Hy-Vee Chooses VusionGroup’s Electronic Shelf Tags

[RELATED: Walmart Going Big With Electronic Shelf Labels]

“Partnering with VusionGroup helps us streamline multiple operations in our stores, and makes the labeling process significantly better for both our customers and our employees,” noted Brian Young, Hy-Vee’s SVP and CIO. “The ease of use of the technology, coupled with the sustainability benefits we’ve realized, make VusionGroup’s tools a winning solution for us.”

“The digitalization of its stores enables Hy-Vee to create a richer experience for employees and shoppers, led by human-first innovation,” said Philippe Bottine, CEO North America and group deputy CEO of Nanterre, France-based VusionGroup. “Through automation, the retailer has more time to connect with today’s consumer where and when they need it. As physical commerce is evolving rapidly, VusionGroup’s mission is to help retailers such as Hy-Vee to thrive and achieve their digital transformation.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.