Hy-Vee Chooses VusionGroup’s Electronic Shelf Tags
Beyond the platform’s pricing automation benefits, the food retailer will be able to leverage other VusionGroup solutions to enable a more sustainable retailing model:
- Intra-day promotions to reduce waste on perishable items by using the electronic shelf labels deployed in stores and the VusionCloud platform to lower prices automatically. Products with a shorter shelf life can quickly be marked down to further reduce food waste.
- In-store fulfillment, through the flashing LEDs on each electronic shelf label that help guide employees during the order preparation process. Using this capability, Hy-Vee can increase productivity when fulfilling online orders.
Hy-Vee automatically connects the VusionGroup Internet of Things to existing wireless access points, eliminating the need for more hardware in the store and significantly reducing the carbon footprint and operational costs associated with the solution’s rollout.
“Partnering with VusionGroup helps us streamline multiple operations in our stores, and makes the labeling process significantly better for both our customers and our employees,” noted Brian Young, Hy-Vee’s SVP and CIO. “The ease of use of the technology, coupled with the sustainability benefits we’ve realized, make VusionGroup’s tools a winning solution for us.”
“The digitalization of its stores enables Hy-Vee to create a richer experience for employees and shoppers, led by human-first innovation,” said Philippe Bottine, CEO North America and group deputy CEO of Nanterre, France-based VusionGroup. “Through automation, the retailer has more time to connect with today’s consumer where and when they need it. As physical commerce is evolving rapidly, VusionGroup’s mission is to help retailers such as Hy-Vee to thrive and achieve their digital transformation.”
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.