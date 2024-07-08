 Skip to main content

URM Stores CEO and President to Retire

Ray Sprinkle will leave retailer-owned co-op in July 2025
Bridget Goldschmidt
Ray Sprinkle

URM Stores Inc. CEO and President Ray Sprinkle has revealed that he will step down from his position after 22 years with the retailer-owned cooperative and more than 50 years in the food industry, effective July 2025.

A Kansas State University graduate, Sprinkle began his career in the grocery business at such companies as Dillons (a division of Kroger), Super Stores Industries, SAV-U-FOODS and Fleming. In 2003, URM hired him as VP of procurement, retail services and profit centers.

In March 2013, URM’s board of directors named Sprinkle the CEO and president of the Spokane, Wash,-based co-op and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rosauers Supermarkets and Peirone Produce. Thanks to his strategic vision, decision-making and ability to adapt, URM’s sales surged by 53% from 2012 through 2023, while membership rebates soared by 232%.

Sprinkle has also been actively involved in the community and broader industry, serving on the boards of Second Harvest, Feeding Washington, National Grocers Association, Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Washington Food Industry Association.

“I would like to thank Ray for his unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his exceptional long-term planning skills, which have been instrumental in guiding URM through both challenges and successes,” said John Akins, president of URM’s board of directors, at that body’s most recent meeting. “Ray’s strategic vision has not only shaped the direction of our company, but has also significantly contributed to the growth and prosperity of our membership. We are grateful for his invaluable leadership and positive impact that he has had on URM.”

Added Akins: “Beyond his professional accomplishments, it has been a privilege to work alongside someone of his caliber and character. … As Ray embarks on this new chapter of his life, I extend my warmest wishes to him and his wife, Kim.”

To ensure a smooth transition period, URM said that the recruitment process for Sprinkle’s eventual replacement will begin in the new calendar year.

