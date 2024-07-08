URM Stores CEO and President to Retire

URM Stores Inc. CEO and President Ray Sprinkle has revealed that he will step down from his position after 22 years with the retailer-owned cooperative and more than 50 years in the food industry, effective July 2025.

A Kansas State University graduate, Sprinkle began his career in the grocery business at such companies as Dillons (a division of Kroger), Super Stores Industries, SAV-U-FOODS and Fleming. In 2003, URM hired him as VP of procurement, retail services and profit centers.

In March 2013, URM’s board of directors named Sprinkle the CEO and president of the Spokane, Wash,-based co-op and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rosauers Supermarkets and Peirone Produce. Thanks to his strategic vision, decision-making and ability to adapt, URM’s sales surged by 53% from 2012 through 2023, while membership rebates soared by 232%.