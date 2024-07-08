URM Stores CEO and President to Retire
Sprinkle has also been actively involved in the community and broader industry, serving on the boards of Second Harvest, Feeding Washington, National Grocers Association, Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Washington Food Industry Association.
“I would like to thank Ray for his unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his exceptional long-term planning skills, which have been instrumental in guiding URM through both challenges and successes,” said John Akins, president of URM’s board of directors, at that body’s most recent meeting. “Ray’s strategic vision has not only shaped the direction of our company, but has also significantly contributed to the growth and prosperity of our membership. We are grateful for his invaluable leadership and positive impact that he has had on URM.”
Added Akins: “Beyond his professional accomplishments, it has been a privilege to work alongside someone of his caliber and character. … As Ray embarks on this new chapter of his life, I extend my warmest wishes to him and his wife, Kim.”
To ensure a smooth transition period, URM said that the recruitment process for Sprinkle’s eventual replacement will begin in the new calendar year.