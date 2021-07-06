Rosauers Supermarkets’ CEO to Retire

Previously, Rigsbee was VP of merchandising and marketing for the120-store Denver division, and earlier, for the 84-store Intermountain division. He also guided six company divisions as the corporate VP of retail support for grocery, supporting various Albertsons banners, including Jewel-Osco in Chicago and Acme in Philadelphia. Additionally, Rigsbee has experience in divisional roles, having managed multiple categories and teams in grocery and liquor.

“I am unbelievably excited to join the Rosauers team," said Rigsbee. "Rosauers has always been a leader in selection, quality, service and giving back to the communities they serve. I’m committed to retaining the more than 80-year legacy of putting customers and employees first while leading Rosauers to be the neighborhood solution in this ever-changing world.”

Philipps wrote about Rigsbee in his retirement letter to the staff: “Cliff is very well qualified, with extensive industry experience, and an enthusiasm to create vision and success for our company and employees.”

Like many industry leaders, both Philipps and Rigsbee started their retail journeys as courtesy clerks, bagging groceries and collecting carts.

Rosauers Supermarkets is based in Spokane, Wash., and operates 22 stores in the states of Washington, Montana, Idaho and Oregon. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of URM Stores, a wholesale co-op also based in Spokane.

Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.