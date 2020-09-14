NGA Foundation Names 2020 Scholarship Recipients

The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the Arlington, Virginia-based National Grocers Association (NGA), has unveiled the recipients of its 2020 scholarship program. This year, 18 students aspiring to careers with independent grocers received scholarships provided by the foundation’s donors and affiliate groups.

“We are proud to be able to assist these truly deserving individuals in achieving their higher education and career goals,” said Maggie White, director of the NGA Foundation. “The investment that our members continue to make in the future of our industry will surely pay dividends as we nurture its next generation of leaders.”

This year’s scholarships were augmented by Robert Graybill, CEO and president of NGA associate member FMS Solutions, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who provided an additional $8,000 to endow four scholarships for the children of law enforcement officers.

Other awards include scholarships from independent-grocery organization Asparagus Club, which cover up to four semesters, provided that the recipient continues to meet eligibility requirements. Since it began in 1967, the Asparagus Club Scholarship Fund has given more than $1 million to students planning careers in the independent grocery industry.

Legacy scholarships are one-time awards in the name of an individual or individuals who contribute directly to the fund each year. These scholarships acknowledge and carry on the legacy of those people and organizations and their contribution to the independent grocery sector.

Students may apply for scholarships every January through April. Scholarships are open to full-time enrolled college and post-graduate students with a minimum 2.5 GPA and plans to pursue a career in the independent grocery industry. NGA Foundation scholarships are merit-based, although financial need is taken into consideration.

The NGA Foundation manages the scholarships, which are selected by independent committees of reviewers. Winners are informed in August.

This year’s recipients are:

FMS Solutions Legacy Scholarship ($3,000): Michael Simpson, Columbia Business School, concentrating in nonprofit management

FMS Law Enforcement Scholarships ($2,000 each): Alexander N. Macksoud IV, University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, master of science degree in food industry leadership; Smart & Final store director

Benjamin Decker, Binghamton University School of Management, business; Weis Markets employee

Laura Moss, Oregon State University, MBA in organizational leadership

FMS Law Enforcement Scholarship ($2,000)/Women Grocers of America (WGA) Mary Macey Scholarship ($1,500): Rachel Goldstein, University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, supply-chain management and strategic business management

Women Grocers of America (WGA) Mary Macey Scholarship ($1,500)/Della Noce Family Diversity Scholarship ($1,500): Kayla Leland, Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; Rosauers Supermarkets pharmacy intern

Asparagus Club-Thomas K. Zaucha Award ($2,500 x 4 semesters): Hannah Stubbs, Rutgers University in New Jersey, business analytics and information technology; ShopRite of Hunterdon County employee

Asparagus Club ($2,000 x 4 semesters): Monique Amaris Allen, Kennesaw State University, MBA; Publix Super Markets assistant bakery manager

Reed Chandler, University of Massachusetts at Amhurst, accounting; Wegmans Food Markets associate

Jon Huffman, Bethel University, business management and finance; Martin’s Super Market supervisor

Elizabeth von Klan, University of Southern California Coordinated Program of Nutrition, Healthspan and Longevity, Master’s candidate

Loreal Wilson, University of New Mexico (UNM) at Gallup, psychology, with plans to attend UNM’s law school for graduate studies

Charlie and Becky Bray Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Brooke Ivy, University of Alabama, business management; Dick’s Sporting Goods weekend sales associate

Kimberly-Clark Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Joshua Blake Krebs, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, entrepreneurial management, Coborn’s former associate

Mondelez International Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Natalie Shaak, Drexel University, culinary arts and science program

Peter and Jody Larkin Legacy Scholarship ($2,500): Oscar Osorio Garcia, Chesapeake College, marketing; Dessert First barista

Roger Collins Leadership Scholarship ($1,000): Callan Weiss, Brandman University, business administration with a concentration in marketing; Nugget Markets store manager

Bob Richardson Legacy Scholarship ($1,000): Oforiwaa Pee Agyei-Boakye, University of Minnesota Department of Geography, Environment and Society, PhD candidate