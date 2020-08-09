NGA Supports CBD as a Dietary Supplement

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is supporting bipartisan legislation that would allow hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) to be regulated as dietary supplements, which the organization says would eliminate regulatory confusion and establish product manufacturing standards to support the growing market for CBD products.

The Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2020 (H.R. 8179) is sponsored by U.S. Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-VA-9) and Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5) and was introduce on Sept. 4.

“NGA supports common-sense FDA regulation of CBD products,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO, NGA. “We appreciate efforts by Congressmen Griffith and Schrader to establish a clear regulatory framework for CBD and urge for swift passage so that Main Street grocers can continue to serve their communities across the nation.”

Ever since the Controlled Substances Act removed CBD and hemp-derived products, consumer interest has grown with a variety of tinctures, pills, lotions and oils entering the market.

“NGA members are experiencing significant consumer demand for CBD products,” said Chris Jones, senior vice president of government relations and counsel, NGA. “The recent surge in the production and sale of CBD has shifted consumer actions and demands rapidly. Many independent food retailers have responded to this demand, but others are deterred because of the lack of legal clarity surrounding CBD products.”

NGA is urging Congress to approve this legislation to classify CBD as a dietary supplement.