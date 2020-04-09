NGA Foundation, Cornell Offer Virtual E-Leadership Series

The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation and Cornell University will hold Head Start, a five-day virtual leadership development program created to address the challenges of running a retail business amid the pandemic. The event will take place Oct. 19-23.

Designed to complement NGA’s annual Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), the program will provide 12 hours of instruction by Cornell faculty in two-hour increments daily.

Sponsored by PepsiCo, Head Start will consist of intense, interactive instruction presented by a combination of academic and industry leaders. Employing a wide range of customized learning methods, Cornell’s Executive Education team offers virtual classroom sessions, eCornell expert-led and on-demand asynchronous sessions, face-to-face sessions, experiential learning both within and outside the classroom, customized assessments, and executive/peer coaching, among other modalities.

“Investing in the next generation of leaders is vital to positioning your organization for long-term success,” said Maggie White, director of the Arlington, Virginia-based NGA Foundation. “Head Start is the perfect learning opportunity for your rising stars.”

The program is aimed at ELDP alumni and mid- to upper-level executives with large remits of control and responsibilities who may be ELDP candidates.

“Due to the pandemic, the NGA Foundation was not able to hold its five-day intensive Executive Leadership Development Program this year,” added White. “Instead, thanks to PepsiCo, we are pleased to announce Head Start, an entirely new program that is the perfect booster shot for graduates of ELDP looking to hone their skills in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”

All participants will receive a digital certificate from Cornell University when they complete the program. Those interested can register online.