AWG’s Stephanie Becker Receives NGA’s Spirit of America Award

AWG’s Stephanie Becker Receives NGA’s Spirit of America Award

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 07/15/2020
The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented Stephanie Becker, chief legal officer at Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), with the Spirit of America Award in recognition of her achievements in the independent supermarket industry.

“Stephanie has been with AWG for 15 years, assisting independent retailers in securing store locations, financing expansions and expanding businesses,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “Stephanie has walked the halls of Congress during Day in Washington, the supermarket industry’s fly-in, to advocate for policies benefiting independent retailers and wholesalers. In addition to her vital work for independents, Stephanie finds time to volunteer, participating in multiple mission trips to Nicaragua and India, and mentoring students from local high schools near AWG.”

Established in 1982, the award honors key industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry. NGA has given this award to such distinguished individuals as Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald R. Ford.

Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG is the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,100 member companies and 3,000 locations in 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions.

