NGA to Hold 1st Virtual Executive Conference

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has revealed that it will host its annual leadership meeting, the NGA Executive Conference, virtually on Sept. 22-25. In offering the conference as a virtual event, the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization, which represents the independent grocery sector, aims “to prioritize the health, safety and resources of our members as they continue to help their communities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The conference will serve as the association’s new signature event designed for CEOs and their leadership teams.

“NGA members are on the front lines, working incredibly hard to deliver the needed food, beverage, personal and household care products to their communities,” said Mike Stigers, CEO of Stillwater, Minn.-based Cub Foods and chairman of the NGA board of directors. “While the coronavirus pandemic has unexpectedly impacted just about every aspect of our lives, we still must find ways to move forward in this new normal. NGA has always delivered high-quality thought leadership and provided a forum for our industry to collaborate, and the virtual 2020 Executive Conference will be no different. On behalf of the NGA board of directors, our teams and members throughout the NGA community, I can confidently express our excitement to gather new insights and strengthen our connections with our suppliers and industry trading partners.”

The goal of the revamped event is to provide attendees with big-picture data, best practices and actionable insights at the forefront of the supermarket industry. Attendees can take part in sessions with influential speakers that will explore the coming 2020 elections, the economic outlook, supply chain pressures, evolving consumer trends, and more. The conference will also provide an opportunity for trading partners to connect through a virtual B2B, as well as interactive networking events.