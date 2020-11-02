Associated Wholesale Grocers Realigns Real Estate Team

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG) has realigned its real estate team and tapped Emile Breaux, the cooperative’s SVP, regional supply chain operations, to lead it. Breaux will work directly with President and CEO David Smith on all real estate matters while continuing to report to COO Dan Funk on all supply chain and division responsibilities.

In his new role, Breaux will set AWG’s overall real estate strategy and work with Smith to bolster AWG’s ability to provide vital real estate services to AWG retailers and support the co-op’s membership with more profitable growth opportunities.

Breaux brings to his latest position more than 25 years of experience in assisting independent retailers to grow their business. VP of Real Estate Jeff Olson will continue to lead the day-to-day transactional activities of the real estate team, working closely with Breaux and the development teams on current and future projects.

“Our full focus is to navigate successfully through the crowded and complex marketplaces where our members operate to find high-quality, long-term growth opportunities,” said Breaux.

According to AWG, the real estate realignment will enable it to provide robust real estate and development offerings that give its member retailers everything they need for their business to thrive, including market research, store improvements and new store development, all at the lowest possible cost.

The nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,100 member companies and 3,000-plus locations throughout 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions, Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG also operates subsidiary companies that provide real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international food and pharmaceutical products.