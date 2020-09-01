AWG Elects Rouses Markets’ Donny Rouse to Board of Directors

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) has elected Donald “Donny” Rouse Jr., CEO of Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses Markets, to serve on its board of directors. Rouse succeeds Chuck Murfin, who resigned from the board in December following his retirement from the supermarket industry after 40 years in business. The election took place during a board meeting last month.

Rouse will serve the remainder of Murfin’s term, which will expire at the company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

Murfin, who joined the board in 1990 and served as a member of the finance committee, recently sold his four supermarkets in the Springfield, Mo., area to another AWG member.