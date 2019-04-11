Rouses Market Debuts Collegiate-Themed Store

Store features include:

Curbside pickup

A hot line

Poke bowl station

Mongolian grill

Full-service butcher shop

Seafood Market

Floral department

Bakery

Rouses Market matched dollar for dollar $25,000 in sales from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on its opening day, Wednesday, Oct. 30, in donation to Nicholls State University's Athletics program and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.

Thibodaux, La.-based independent grocer Rouses Market made its debut this year at No. 47 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.