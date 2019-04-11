Rouses Market Debuts Collegiate-Themed Store
Rouses Market has partnered with Nicholls State University, in the grocer's hometown of Thibodaux, La., to add collegiate flair at its newest location. The store is located down the street from the university and sports the school's red and gray colors, with logos and school photos featured throughout. The school mascot, Colonel Tillou, not only made an appearance at the grand opening, but the store also has a Colonels basketball scoreboard in the cafe, and both a coffee and lager named for the school.
"We have decades worth of tradition and ties to Nicholls State University," said Donny Rouse, Rouses Market CEO. "We have a lot of family members and team members who are graduates, and we employ hundreds of current students.”
Store features include:
- Curbside pickup
- A hot line
- Poke bowl station
- Mongolian grill
- Full-service butcher shop
- Seafood Market
- Floral department
- Bakery
Rouses Market matched dollar for dollar $25,000 in sales from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on its opening day, Wednesday, Oct. 30, in donation to Nicholls State University's Athletics program and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.
Thibodaux, La.-based independent grocer Rouses Market made its debut this year at No. 47 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.