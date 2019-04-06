Rouses Opens New Store in Alabama
Rouses Market recently opened its eighth store in Lower Alabama, its 63rd store in total.
The new Daphne, Ala., location is 53,000 square feet and has a focus on fresh and prepared foods. The grocer's newest store features a poke bowl station and a Mongolian Grill for made-to-order stir-fries.
Grand-opening celebrations on May 31, drew a crowd of 300 people waiting to get in the store by 7 a.m., according to Rouses.
The grocer is also focused on a farmers'-market feel at the location, with seasonal and local produce consisting of more than 100 fruits and vegetables.
Customers will additionally find a full-service bakery, butcher shop, floral department, seafood market, and large selection of wine, beer, and imported and domestic cheeses.
Thibodaux, La.-based independent grocer Rouses Market made its debut this year at No. 47 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.