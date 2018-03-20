Rouses Introduces Meal Kits

Southern grocer Rouses Markets is the latest grocer to jump on the meal-kits bandwagon, introducing a line of private-label, ready-to-cook kits in most of its stores.

Rouses' kits feature fresh, high-quality ingredients that are measured to provide only what is needed per meal for two adults, reducing waste. Each kit comes with step-by-step instructions for recipes that the retailer’s chefs tested for months, said Donny Rouse, CEO of the Thibodaux, La.-based grocer.

“We're always looking for ways to help our customers who are short on time,” Rouse said. “Our meal kits let you cook amazing meals at home straight out of the box. And there’s no subscription needed.”

Available in the deli and prepared foods departments, kits range from $14 to $20 each, and can be prepared in fewer than 30 minutes. Current recipes available include Blackened Shrimp Pasta; an Eat Right with Rouses Lemon Pepper Salmon with Kale and Beet Salad, which is under 600 calories; and three international-themed choices: Teriyaki Chicken with Egg Rolls, Chicken With Greek Orzo Pasta Salad, and Chicken Fajita. Recipes will vary by season.

Other grocers that have introduced or expanded their selection of private-label meal kits in the past year include Publix, Walmart, Kroger and others.

Rouses' latest news comes one week after it added online grocery shopping and same-day delivery from the majority of its stores. A click-and-collect option will join its ecommerce program in the spring.

Independent, family-owned Rouses Markets operates 55 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, employing more than 6,500 associates.