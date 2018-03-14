Rouses Introduces Same-Day Grocery Delivery at Most Stores

During a week when national food retailers such as Kroger and Walmart have greatly expanded their grocery-delivery footprint, regional grocer Rouses Markets also has added online grocery shopping and same-day delivery at the majority of its locations. A click-and-collect option will follow in the spring.

In partnership with San Francisco-based delivery provider Instacart, the Thibodaux, La.-based retailer launched the service March 8 in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Houma and Thibodaux areas of the Pelican State. Customers in those markets can now order fresh produce, seafood, meat, deli and bakery items through the grocer's website or the Instacart mobile app, with deliveries arriving in as little as one hour. Delivery will expand to other areas across the Gulf Coast in the coming weeks.

Additionally, working with Birmingham, Ala.-based service Shipt, Rouses plans to introduce same-day delivery beginning March 27 from stores in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, La., areas. Customers can shop store assortments online and choose a delivery window, with orders arriving in as short a time as an hour.