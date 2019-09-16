Associated Wholesale Grocers Makes Another Data Move

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) is teaming up with Retail Software Solutions Group (RSSG) to identify opportunities to improve sales, pricing and profitability.

RSSG's DealW!se and PriceW!se products are integrated with AWG and aim to deliver highly focused, actionable intelligence on critical aspects of store operations.

"We strive to build long-term relationships with partners such as RSSG to assist our members in improving sales and profitability," said Stacy Bowen, VP, sales and solutions at Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. "Providing profitable business solutions for our members is at the core of AWG's mission, which is to provide our member-retailers all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. This includes top-quality supermarket merchandise and support services, all at the lowest possible cost."

According to AWG, retailers will get a unique 360-degree perspective of key metrics to drive their business and profitability. Retailers using this technology can unlock insights into pricing and profitability while improving workflow and saving time.

The news of the deal with Overland Park, Kan.-based RSSG comes days after AWG revealed it has partnered with ReposiTrak to improve visibility into out-of-stocks.

AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,000 member companies and 3,800-plus locations in 36 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company operates subsidiary companies that provide real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international food, and pharmaceutical products.