Associated Wholesale Grocers Chooses Shrink Loss Solution

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) and ProfitTrax have teamed up to help AWG member retailers reduce operational shrink loss and out-of-stocks, while improving their gross margins, through the use of the ProfitTrax Augmented Intelligence solution and training in best practices.

“We are excited to partner with ProfitTrax to help our member retailers grow store profits by reducing the expense of shrink loss,” said Jeff Pedersen, EVP, chief sales and support officer for Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. “ProfitTrax is more than just another data capture and reporting tool. It’s a true profit improvement solution for operations, merchandising and loss prevention. This solution is another great example of AWG fulfilling our mission statement of providing our member retailers all the tools, products and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. We are committed to making independent retail grocers successful.”

The user-friendly ProfitTrax system was developed to streamline operations and focus store teams and supervisors on profit optimization. By consolidating data from around the store into an all-in-one solution and StoreWalk toolkit, called ProfitWalk, users at all levels of the enterprise are alerted daily to sales and profit improvement opportunities. The ProfitTrax Augmented Intelligence solution blends data analysis and human experience to determine the operational and behavioral causes of sales and shrink loss, and prescribe specific practices to boost sales and lower shrink.

“We have seen excellent results by using the ProfitTrax system,” noted Scott Bayne, VP of sales and merchandising at Kansas City, Kan.-based Ball’s Food Stores, an AWG member retailer. “We have always had tons of data, but with ProfitTrax, our sales and grosses are up, and the ProfitTrax TEAM-UP process has our operations and merchandising teams working together to optimize inventory productivity, freshness and profit.”

The ProfitTrax solution provides analysis for the top-selling items, top-known loss items, out-of-stocks, missed sales, unique variety analysis and cashier performance alerts for each store and department.

“We are very excited to partner with AWG to offer its retailers new ways to grow sales and reduce shrink,” said Larry Miller, president of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Smart Retail Solutions, creator of ProfitTrax. “By simultaneously growing sales and focusing on consistent best practice execution, we have proven that stores can add significant profit to their bottom line.”

AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,000 member companies and 3,800-plus locations in 36 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company operates subsidiary companies which provide real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international food and pharmaceutical products.