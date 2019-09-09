Associated Wholesale Grocers Prioritizes Data

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) has partnered with ReposiTrak to improve visibility into out-of-stocks.

As online competitors expand home delivery of food, out-of-stocks have taken on critical importance for independent grocers. Food retailers lose sales and, more importantly, customer loyalty when products aren't available on the shelf. Scan-based trading (SBT) gives suppliers visibility into point-of-sale transactions so they're more accurately replenishing store inventory.

"In today’s omnichannel world, it’s essential to the success of independent grocers to partner with their suppliers and share store data to enable more accurate store replenishment,” said Louis Stinebaugh, VP, sales and support for Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. “This new scan-based trading program with ReposiTrak gives our members the technology to work with their DSD suppliers. We stand strong on fulfilling our mission every day to provide our member-retailers all the tools, products and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. This includes top-quality supermarket merchandise and support services, all at the lowest possible cost. This solution is another tool for our members to help them succeed in this competitive landscape they face every day.”

AWG and ReposiTrak are currently enrolling suppliers that are interested in gaining additional distribution throughout the AWG member network, currently comprising nearly 3,800 stores.

“Until now, only a select number of grocers have had visibility into out-of-stocks and the ability for scan-based trading,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of Murray, Utah-based ReposiTrak, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Park City Group. “With this program, we’re giving all of AWG’s members the same SBT tool as the national chains so their members can be more effective in going after the grocery dollar. Both AWG and ReposiTrak have the goal of building one of the largest SBT networks in the United States.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply-and-demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all of the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,000 member companies and 3,800-plus locations in 36 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company operates subsidiary companies which provide real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international food and pharmaceutical products.