Associated Wholesale Grocers Promotes 3

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG) has made some key leadership changes aligning all wholesale operations, subsidiaries, sales and services into a single operating team. These moves consist of promoting Dan Funk to COO, effective Jan. 1, 2020; appointing Tye Anthony to the role of SVP, merchandising; and giving Jeff Pederson oversight for the Valu Merchandisers Co. subsidiary.

In a letter revealing the changes to the cooperative’s members, AWG President and CEO David Smith wrote that it was the company’s mission “to provide our member-retailers all the tools, products and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. This includes top-quality supermarket merchandise and support services, all at the lowest possible cost. To fulfill that mission in these times of change, our organizational structure must evolve to best support the needs of our members, our fellow teammates, and to support the ongoing relationship with our vendor-partners.”

In his new role, Funk will lead all of the day-to-day operations of the cooperative and effectively execute its five Key Strategic Initiatives: Same-Store Sales Growth; Member Services and Support; Leadership Development and Succession-Ready Organization; Distribution Network Improvement; and Cooperative and Subsidiary Growth. Employed by AWG since 2012, Funk has progressed to positions of increasing responsibility, including president of Valu Merchandisers Co.; SVP, grocery merchandising; EVP, merchandising and marketing; and, most recently, chief supply chain and merchandising officer.